Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean host technology-forward booth

Dallas—At the Surfaces 2018 tradeshow, Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean will be prominently integrating digital technology into their shared booth space via 28 strategically placed ipads, a virtual reality home, selfie stations, a 600 square foot animated LED floor/wall main stage full of live presentations and an additional 1,200 square feet of video playing throughout the space.

“Our Surfaces booth this year is very technology-forward, to align with the way each of our brands and their respective marketing programs are currently reaching consumers,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “One of the key ways we engage with in-market consumers is through our Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean digital channels—websites, social media, online coupons and other methods. Most consumers are researching online in some form, so whether it’s through inspirational photography that helps a consumer find their style, detailed product information, online sample order and delivery programs or pointing them to a trusted retailer, our goal is to provide what they need digitally to move them from the consideration phase to the in-store selection phase.”