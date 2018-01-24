Back To Homepage

Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean join forces at Surfaces

January 24, 2018
Dallas—The Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean brands will join forces at the upcoming Surfaces 2018 tradeshow to host the ultimate presentation of “Three Powerhouse Brands — One Extraordinary Family.”

“Our brands are participating in a big way at Surfaces this year,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “We have an impressive new booth that is sure to generate customer excitement.”

Each of the brands will have its own unique space in the booth, and yet the full power of the overall portfolio of design will be felt as guests walk through the booth. Guests will experience stunning product walls that meander around the 6,500 square foot booth accented by 16-foot tall product towers; storefront vignettes that capture the essence of each brand; technology integrated throughout the booth via 28 Ipads; fun spaces to take selfies; an impressive showcase of countertop offerings and a 600 square foot animated LED floor/wall main stage full of live presentations and demonstrations as well as an additional 1,200 square feet of video playing throughout the space.

Thorn-Brooks continued, “As the flooring industry’s largest tradeshow, Surfaces is ‘the’ meeting place for all of the industry’s key players: manufacturers, distributors, retailers, vendors and media. We place great importance on launching our new products, brand messaging, merchandising and technology at Surfaces each year. After visiting our booth, our distributors and retailers will be equipped to engage in conversations back home with their own customers about our exciting new products and selling stories. As with everything we do, our goal is to help them sell more products.”

