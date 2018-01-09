Back To Homepage

Designer selects Crossville gauged porcelain tile panels for booth at KBIS

January 09, 2018
Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville’s gauged porcelain tile panels are featured in a cutting-edge vignette design in the Perlick Corp. booth (W247) at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Jan. 9-11.

“I used Crossville’s porcelain tile panels in three colors to create a color blocking effect,” said Arianne Bellizaire, interior designer. “I wanted to tell the story of design trends that work beautifully in the kitchen and beyond. I knew the Crossville tile panels would be a great way to help capture the look I was going for.”

The vignette may be seen at the Perlick booth through the duration of the KBIS show.

 

 

 

 

Crossvillegauged porcelain tileKBISPerlick Corp
