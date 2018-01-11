Back To Homepage

Elias Wilf receives John B. Campbell award

January 11, 2018
Calhoun, Ga.—Mannington recently presented Elias Wilf Corp. with its prestigious John B. Campbell Award. This award recognizes the Mannington distributor with the best overall performance in 2017.

Keith Campbell, Mannington’s chairman of the board, made the award presentation, noting the two companies have a decades-long relationship, and working together as partners in the marketplace is what has helped them both thrive over the years.

From left: Todd Lyons, vice president, Elias Wilf; Brian Doucette, vice president, commercial, Elias Wilf; Russell Grizzle, COO, Mannington; Jeff Striegel, president, Elias Wilf; Keith Campbell, chairman of the board, Mannington; Zack Zehner, senior vice president of distribution network, Mannington; Ed Duncan, president, residential business, Mannington; Rich Kearsley, senior vice president of sales, Elias Wilf; and Bryan Campbell, vice president of sales, commercial, Elias Wilf.

