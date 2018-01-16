Back To Homepage

FCLC commissions research initiative on installation crisis

January 16, 2018
LaGrange, Ga.—The Floor Covering Leadership Council (FCLC) has commissioned a strategic research initiative to lead the industry through the next phase of resolving the flooring installation crisis.

In September, members of FCLC worked with an industry consultant to develop a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the research project. Four research firms were selected and made proposals for the program. In December, coalition members within FCLC met with the contenders and decided to move forward with Chicago-based firm, The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group brings 30 years of expertise in delivering custom marketing research and consulting solutions. According to council members, Blackstone stood out from the other firms as they offer a full-spectrum of resources for multi-dimensional, multi-phase research engagements, and they employ advanced analysis tools and out-of-the-box approaches. FCLC members concluded The Blackstone Group will provide crucial insight and expertise as the flooring industry continues its resolution of installation challenges.

Key research objectives of the FCLC commissioned study include an examination of the evidence for gaps between the supply of and demand for floor covering installers, including an estimation of the size of this gap now and over the next five to 10 years. The study will also seek to quantify the financial consequences of the installation crisis on industry participants and lay out a stakeholder-driven determination of barriers and potential solutions.

The coalition is now working to gain industry support to fund the approximate $150,000 required for the research project. FCLC members committed approximately $50,000 to kick off the funding. Research sponsorships are available as follows: Platinum $20,000+; Gold $10,000+; Silver $5,000+ and Bronze $2,500+.

For more information, contact FCLC member Phil Zolan at philzolan@wfca.org or call 229-220-4974.

 

FCLC installation installation crisis research initiative
