Finkell identifies color trend of 2018

Dalton, Ga.—Emily Morrow Finkell, CEO and founder of Emily Morrow Home, recently announced matte black is the 2018 color trend of the year. This new black is garnering favored status on everything from Apple iPhones and BMWs to home hardware and appliances such as La Cornue Ranges.

As an interior designer, tastemaker and world traveler, Finkell studies color, style and design trends through her professional affiliations and traveling the globe to international furniture fairs, in addition to her research on the most current creative and utilitarian developments for her own business.

“Plaster, chalky or matte finishes have been working their way into the interiors world gradually,” Finkell said. “First, we saw introductions of ‘plastery white’ vases and vessels at the various interior design and home furnishings shows in Europe and the U.S., matte black automotive paints in luxury sports cars and then black in virtually every category one can imagine. When you pair two rather significant trends, what do you get? A mega trend that takes flight and has longevity in the marketplace.”

The matte black influence can also be found highlighting the Emily Morrow Home’s Suddenly Sonoma and Authentic Luxury all-American premium hardwood flooring. As the name implies, the Suddenly Sonoma flooring is inspired by the Sonoma Valley’s sense of history and love of French oak barrels with matte black charring designed to reveal the white oak’s inherent strength and beauty. The Authentic Luxury flooring offers white oak planks carefully hand-finished and distressed with matte black accents to add to its inherent beauty and authenticity.

For more information, visit emilymorrowhome.com.