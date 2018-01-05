Back To Homepage

FloorSoft, Surge1 enter partnership

January 05, 2018
Dalton, Ga.–FloorSoft and Surge1 have joined a development partnership, effective Jan. 1. This union will allow both companies to focus their talents and product development in mutually beneficial directions.

FloorSoft is a software development company with headquarters in Dalton, Ga. The company specializes in optimization routines for the flooring manufacturers, including Shaw, Mohawk, The Dixie Group, Beaulieu and Phenix. Additionally, over the last 19 years, FloorSoft have developed FloorWizard, a cloud-based scheduling, project tracking, measuring and estimation software for flooring retailers, installers, restoration and renovation companies. With over 1,500 users in 46 states and Canada, FloorWizard has become a world-class solution.

Surge1 is a software development company with headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. It specializes in office automation software that integrates the installation office, field and warehouse functions for PO capture, scheduling, notifications, invoicing, reporting, and QuickBooks interfacing.

