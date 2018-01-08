Back To Homepage

Hannover Fairs USA to launch Domotex USA

January 08, 2018
Chicago—Hannover Fairs USA will debut Domotex USA, focused on the American residential flooring industry, from Feb. 28-March 2, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Domotex USA will consist of exhibition space, conferences and education, featuring flooring and flooring innovations.

Exhibitors will display the latest machine-made carpets, wall-to-wall carpeting, textile floor coverings, handmade rugs, resilient flooring, design flooring/luxury vinyl tile and laminate flooring, parquet and wood flooring, as well as application and installation technologies designed for the residential flooring marketplace.

“Many industry representatives have been asking us for years to launch the DOMOTEX brand in the North American market, as there has not been a flooring trade fair in the Eastern U.S. that demonstrates the quality and breadth of the world’s leading carpet and flooring show, the Domotex Hannover,” said Andreas Gruchow, member of the management board, Deutsche Messe AG, Hanover. “In addition, given the strong economy in the U.S., much is being invested in commercial real estate such as offices, hotels and shops. The number of residential properties is also growing considerably. These are good conditions for the sale of floor coverings in the United States.”

Domotex USA will be organized and managed by Hannover Fairs USA (HFUSA), the U.S. subsidiary of Deutsche Messe. “With the introduction of Domotex in Atlanta, we will showcase residential flooring innovations from the center of North America’s floor covering marketplace, adding another vital Deutsche Messe event to our North American portfolio of shows,” said Larry Turner, president and CEO, Hannover Fairs USA.

 

