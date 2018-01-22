HPS Schönox launches new brand campaign

Florence, Ala.—HPS Schönox strives to provide unparalleled support and advanced flooring solutions. Their 2018 brand campaign, Ön It, will show that HPS Schönox does business differently and is committed to doing it right.

The campaign will debut this month on all the company’s advertising, branding and marketing collateral, as well as internal and external communications. They will kick off at both World of Concrete and The International Surfaces Event in Las Vegas.

The mission of HPS Schönox is to move the flooring industry forward through innovation, solutions and service. “Our passion for science and technology combined with our experience and expertise in construction helps to build better floors, better spaces, better relationships and better communities,” said Thomas Trissl, principal, HPS Schönox.

The new campaign aims to communicate the HPS Schönox difference to its audiences with the following messages:

“When you need the most technically advanced subfloor systems in the industry, Schönox is Ön It.”

“When you have questions about how to level a floor from hell, our team is Ön It.”

“When you’re up against an insane deadline, count on us to be Ön It.”

“Wherever you seek innovation, reliability and lasting results, we’re Ön It.”

The campaign creative was jointly developed by HPS Schönox and partner agency Luckie & Co. The team worked to reposition the brand, build brand identity and execute the new campaign. “This was one of those times when the right client and the right opportunity came together to create an ‘aha!’ moment for us,” said Brian Conley, director—strategic engagement at Luckie. “There’s nothing in the marketplace like Schönox products, and we’re excited to launch something that will position HPS Schönox several levels above its competitors. With strong sales and distribution already in place, we anticipate tremendous growth for the brand.”

For more information, visit hpsubfloors.com.