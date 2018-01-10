Back To Homepage

Innovations4Flooring, Classen extend strategic partnership

January 10, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Domotex, Hannover, Germany—Innovations4Flooring (I4F) has extended its strategic partnership with the Classen Group. Effective immediately, I4F obtains exclusive sublicensing rights for one of Classen’s IP portfolios, comprising over 500 patents, covering key flooring materials, specific locking patents as well as important inventions for digital printing and liquid laminate technology (LLT). This extended partnership follows the agreement between I4F and the Classen Group announced in January 2017.

“Our strategic partnership with I4F is now stronger than ever and, we believe, will confirm Classen’s strong technology capabilities as well as contribute to the delivery of strong results for the Classen Group,” said Arne Loebel, managing director of the Classen Group. “We chose to transfer sublicensing rights to I4F for this IP portfolio because Classen always strives to work with the best.”

I4F’s strategic partnership with Classen is key as I4F continues to support the industry with cutting-edge technology and innovation. “To remain competitive and profitable, the industry continues to demand cost-effective, open and more advanced solutions like digital printing and LLT which, as from today, here at Domotex, we can now sublicense,” the company said.

Tags
ClassenI4Fpartnershipsublicensing
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Mohawk recognized for reducing its environmental impact

Calhoun, Ga.—For the eighth consecutive year, Mohawk Industries has earned recognition as one of Newsweek’s 500 greenest companies in the United States. The company ranked 265 in the 2017 Green

Read More

Innovations4Flooring, Classen extend strategic partnership

Domotex, Hannover, Germany—Innovations4Flooring (I4F) has extended its strategic partnership with the Classen Group. Effective immediately, I4F obtains exclusive sublicensing rights for one of Classen’s IP portfolios, comprising over 500 patents, covering

Read More

Las Vegas Market, Surfaces partner for 2018 shows

Las Vegas—Las Vegas Market and The International Surface Event have partnered for their upcoming 2018 shows to benefit the retail and design community. The partnership between these two entities will

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.