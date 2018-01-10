Innovations4Flooring, Classen extend strategic partnership

Domotex, Hannover, Germany—Innovations4Flooring (I4F) has extended its strategic partnership with the Classen Group. Effective immediately, I4F obtains exclusive sublicensing rights for one of Classen’s IP portfolios, comprising over 500 patents, covering key flooring materials, specific locking patents as well as important inventions for digital printing and liquid laminate technology (LLT). This extended partnership follows the agreement between I4F and the Classen Group announced in January 2017.

“Our strategic partnership with I4F is now stronger than ever and, we believe, will confirm Classen’s strong technology capabilities as well as contribute to the delivery of strong results for the Classen Group,” said Arne Loebel, managing director of the Classen Group. “We chose to transfer sublicensing rights to I4F for this IP portfolio because Classen always strives to work with the best.”

I4F’s strategic partnership with Classen is key as I4F continues to support the industry with cutting-edge technology and innovation. “To remain competitive and profitable, the industry continues to demand cost-effective, open and more advanced solutions like digital printing and LLT which, as from today, here at Domotex, we can now sublicense,” the company said.