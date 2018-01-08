Back To Homepage

Innovations4Flooring, Kronospan sign strategic partnership agreement

January 08, 2018
Willemstad, Curaçao—Innovations4Flooring (I4F) has signed a global strategic partnership agreement with Kronospan. As part of this agreement I4F receives rights for Kronospan’s 1,000-strong patent portfolio covering flooring locking, wall panels, board compositions and production, as well as digital printing and furniture. This adds to I4F’s strategic partnership agreements with Classen and Kowon, established in 2017.

“This latest strategic partnership with Kronospan is a significant stride forward on our path to deliver the best technological solutions for the flooring industry,” said John Rietveldt, CEO, I4F. “Kronospan’s impressive heritage and commitment to innovation is fully aligned with our strategy to be a leading global technology company. We are partnering with the best and now, together with Kronospan, Classen and Kowon, we are creating a powerful platform that provides accessibility to open and meaningful innovations.”

flooringI4FInnovations4FlooringKronospanlocking systemstechnology
