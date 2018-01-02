Jaeckle Distributors to offer Florida Tile in additional territories

Madison, Wis. – Jaeckle Distributors, a family-owned wholesale distributor based in Madison, Wis., will be expanding the territory in which they offer products from Florida Tile. Jaeckle will now be distributing Florida Tile products in Missouri and Southern Illinois.

Jaeckle Distributors has a decades-long relationship with Florida Tile. Having distributed Florida Tile in other states, Jaeckle looks forward to providing the same value to a new area. “As a distributor of Florida Tile for nearly 40 years, we’re thrilled to be able to service our customers in Southern Illinois and Missouri with this fantastic product line,” said Jeff Jaeckle, president of Jaeckle Distributors.

For more information, visit jaeckledistributors.com.