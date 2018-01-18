Karastan’s Enigma rug wins 2018 America’s Magnificent Carpets Award

Dalton, Ga.—Karastan’s artistic Torrent Desert from the Enigma collection took home the 2018 America’s Magnificent Carpets Award for a machine-made rug at the Atlanta Rug Market. Karastan also received Best in Show for Outstanding Visual Display for its Atlanta Market showroom. The awards, sponsored by the Oriental Rug Importers Association, were presented on Jan. 11 at AmericasMart in Atlanta.

“The Torrent Desert design is Karastan at its most creative,” said Brandon Culpepper, vice president of specialty sales. “This design is part of our Enigma collection, which is a group of modern looks that feature the SmartStrand Silk yarn with viscose accents. The contrast between bright and dull yarns and the harmony of the colors create a wonderful contemporary design that is a proven bestseller.”

Karastan’s Enigma collection pushes the contemporary design envelope, showcasing a carefully curated collection of abstract, texturally driven designs. Though avant-garde in every aspect, these painterly styles have an effortless harmony with other décor elements. Enigma rugs feature mineral tones with indigo, aqua, gold, purple, cream, gray and bronze.

Culpepper attributed the award for Best in Show for Outstanding Visual Display to the Karastan team’s ability to connect the character of its rugs with the fashion aspirations of its customers. “Our creative services group always raises the bar from one market to the next. Jeff Seagle and his team did a wonderful job in Atlanta this year. This is where art meets business, and this team does it as well as anyone.”