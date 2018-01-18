Karndean challenges guests to ‘see flooring differently’ at Surfaces

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring marks the start of the 2018 show season at The International Surface Event in Las Vegas, Jan. 30-Feb. 1. Equipped with an expanded luxury vinyl product portfolio (including Korlok rigid core), a dedicated commercial space and a busy demonstration schedule, Karndean challenges guests to “see flooring differently,” not only in terms of design, product, partnership and support, but in terms of how the Karndean philosophy will grow their businesses in 2018 and beyond.

Karndean’s three formats—gluedown, LooseLay and Korlok—allow the company’s partners to “design flooring differently.” By blending multiple products into one design, incorporating wayfinding and zoning, and the use of design components and inlays within the gluedown ranges, these capabilities enable retailers, architects and designers to create a floor that aesthetically enhances spaces while adding functionality.

The ability to “design flooring differently” allows retailers to “sell flooring differently.” Each Karndean display board is designed to take the guesswork out of selling by giving a visual representation of the impact of Designflooring.

Demonstrations to show guests how to “install flooring differently” will be held on Jan. 30-31. See just how easily “Everything Clicks with Korlok” at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in booth #4507. Additional product demonstration and design clinics include “Increase Margin with Designflooring” at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and “Minimum Installation Time, Maximum Impact” at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.