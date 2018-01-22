Karndean Designflooring partners with RFMS

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has partnered with Resource and Financial Management Systems (RFMS) to make its full product portfolio, adhesives and sundries available for online ordering.

“Integrating our system with RFMS allows our customers to quickly and easily access our full product catalog and pricing, and order Karndean Designflooring products at their convenience through their RFMS system,” said Noah Fulton, vice president of business intelligence, Karndean Designflooring. “As we continue to grow, we are constantly looking for ways to make our company even easier to do business with. Our partnership with RFMS enhances the overall customer experience as we continue to deliver best-in-class customer service.”

The Karndean Designflooring-RFMS system integration went live Jan. 1.