Las Vegas Market, Surfaces partner for 2018 shows

January 09, 2018
Las Vegas—Las Vegas Market and The International Surface Event have partnered for their upcoming 2018 shows to benefit the retail and design community. The partnership between these two entities will facilitate cross shopping by buyers in related home product categories and run concurrently in Las Vegas. The Winter 2018 Las Vegas Market runs Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, at World Market Center Las Vegas, and The International Surface Event runs Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

“The International Surface Event is pleased to offer a partnership with the Las Vegas Winter Market,” said Amie Gilmore, show director, The International Surface Event. “This partnership will offer the widest breath of product offerings and inspiration for interior designers and retailers. We understand that time is valuable to every business professional, and offering this opportunity to expand the buying and sourcing possibilities concurrently between the events in Las Vegas will optimize the experiences and benefit both event’s attendees. We look forward to hosting Las Vegas Market attendees at TISE 2018.”

Each organization will cross-promote the partnership to its attendees, including interior designers, as well as retailers who sell or specify flooring, stone, countertops, surface materials, and home furnishings.

Floor Covering News

Press Release

