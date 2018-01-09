Mannington receives award for Restoration collection laminate

Salem, N.J.—Mannington’s Restoration collection laminate flooring with SpillShield technology has been named by Better Homes & Gardens’ Beautiful Kitchens & Baths magazine as one of its “30 Most Innovative Products of the Year” for 2018.

This is the second consecutive year that a Mannington product has been selected for this honor. Products are picked by editors based on their ability to combine smart function, seamless style and cutting-edge technology.

“We are thrilled to receive this award, especially two years in a row,” said Dan Natkin, vice president of hardwood and laminate, Mannington. “Our SpillShield technology delivers 72-hour protection from spills, standing moisture and pet messes. It’s a real game changer as it enables our Restoration collection floors to go where no laminate has gone before—to bathrooms, laundry rooms and other areas in the home that are prone to moisture.”

Mannington received this award in 2017 for its Filigree resilient LVS flooring.