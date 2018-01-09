Back To Homepage

Mannington Select reinvigorates LVT with new visuals

January 09, 2018
Calhoun, Ga.—With new visuals in wood, stone and abstract patterns, Mannington Select LVT brings a tremendous selection of pattern options, a broader range of colors and compelling color coordination across product platforms. All of this, combined with a new premium construction, elevates Mannington Select to the pinnacle of the Mannington Commercial LVT product offering.

The collection offers a color update to existing wood patterns, including Chatham Oak, Princeton Cherry, Barnwood Plank and Mountain Pine. The design team also added new wood species such as a stylish and modern maple, a dark antique walnut, a distinguished classical walnut, and an oak option with softer graining available in less traditional, more neutral colors.

The resulting wood offering brings more choices informed by today’s trends—rustic looks as well as clean and modern aesthetics.

Mannington Select stone and abstract products were also updated. New stone visuals include a fine-grained, foliated slate that has a layer of pearl ink in the print to give depth. Crete features a soft linear striation with a unique grit-like texture. Among the abstracts, Celestial is a captivating linear pattern with warm and cool color play which highlights a pearlescent glow.

Select features an advancement of Mannington’s Quantum Guard Technology: Quantum Guard Elite. A multilayered technology, engineered to offer scratch resistance with best-in-class dimensional stability, advanced stain resistance, superior impact resistance and clean cutting during installation. Its easy, no-polish maintenance significantly reduces overall lifecycle cost and total cost of ownership.

The products are certified under FloorScore, approved as CA01350 compliant and recognized in LEED. Mannington Select LVT is manufactured in an ISO 9001 and 14001 registered manufacturing facility. With the addition of the new performance related features, Mannington Select offers enhanced warranties. Those new warranties include a limited 20-year commercial warranty and limited 20-year quantum guard elite warranty.

Mannington Commercial, Mannington Select LVT
