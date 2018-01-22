Back To Homepage

Mobile Marketing partners with WFCA

January 22, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Royersford, Pa.—Mobile Marketing, a full service strategic mobile and digital marketing agency, has partnered with the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) to provide retailers with a unique e-commerce platform to sell area rugs direct to consumers.

The Rug Shop is an e-commerce platform offering a retailer branded online rug shop with more than 35,000 brand name area rug SKUs that can be seamlessly incorporated into WFCA retail member consumer websites. Each area rug portal store is powered by Mobile Marketing’s scalable flooring e-commerce technology that equips each individual store application with a robust catalog offering and powerful online e-commerce marketing tools. The mobile first platform is fully responsive, providing consumers with the ability to view, select and order their area rugs from their mobile phones, tablets and desktop computers. The Rug Shop service includes catalog management, customer service, returns, orders and credit card processing. Retailers adopting The Rug Shop platform receive a live, branded website within two weeks of placing an order.

“We’re excited to partner with the WFCA to offer The Rug Shop to their members,” said Carole Cross, president and CEO, Mobile Marketing. “The e-commerce tool will enable retailers to add an element of business to their online offering with minimal effort. They will be able to grow new revenue channels with zero inventory and compete with online retailers like Wayfair, among others. Many flooring retailers do not sell area rugs because of the cost of inventory, space restrictions on the showroom floor, catalog maintenance issues and technology challenges. We’ve created an e-commerce solution that solves these problems and will increase revenue while meeting the needs of these retailers.”

Eligible retailers will be able to sign up for The Rug Shop with Mobile Marketing representatives located at the WFCA booth 2057 at The International Surface Event in Las Vegas, Jan. 30-Feb. 1.  Retailers can also inquire online at www2.rugs.shop/info/.

Tags
2018e-commerceMobile MarketingSurfacesThe Rug ShopTISEWFCA
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Mobile Marketing partners with WFCA

Royersford, Pa.—Mobile Marketing, a full service strategic mobile and digital marketing agency, has partnered with the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) to provide retailers with a unique e-commerce platform to

Read More

Creating Your Space, Google partner at TISE 2018

San Rafael, Calif.—Shail Choksi, Google agency development manager, will be participating in Creating Your Space’s (CYS) panel discussion during the company’s educational seminar at Surfaces 2018, Jan. 29 at 1:40

Read More

Karndean Designflooring partners with RFMS

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has partnered with Resource and Financial Management Systems (RFMS) to make its full product portfolio, adhesives and sundries available for online ordering. “Integrating our system with RFMS

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.