Mobile Marketing partners with WFCA

Royersford, Pa.—Mobile Marketing, a full service strategic mobile and digital marketing agency, has partnered with the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) to provide retailers with a unique e-commerce platform to sell area rugs direct to consumers.

The Rug Shop is an e-commerce platform offering a retailer branded online rug shop with more than 35,000 brand name area rug SKUs that can be seamlessly incorporated into WFCA retail member consumer websites. Each area rug portal store is powered by Mobile Marketing’s scalable flooring e-commerce technology that equips each individual store application with a robust catalog offering and powerful online e-commerce marketing tools. The mobile first platform is fully responsive, providing consumers with the ability to view, select and order their area rugs from their mobile phones, tablets and desktop computers. The Rug Shop service includes catalog management, customer service, returns, orders and credit card processing. Retailers adopting The Rug Shop platform receive a live, branded website within two weeks of placing an order.

“We’re excited to partner with the WFCA to offer The Rug Shop to their members,” said Carole Cross, president and CEO, Mobile Marketing. “The e-commerce tool will enable retailers to add an element of business to their online offering with minimal effort. They will be able to grow new revenue channels with zero inventory and compete with online retailers like Wayfair, among others. Many flooring retailers do not sell area rugs because of the cost of inventory, space restrictions on the showroom floor, catalog maintenance issues and technology challenges. We’ve created an e-commerce solution that solves these problems and will increase revenue while meeting the needs of these retailers.”

Eligible retailers will be able to sign up for The Rug Shop with Mobile Marketing representatives located at the WFCA booth 2057 at The International Surface Event in Las Vegas, Jan. 30-Feb. 1. Retailers can also inquire online at www2.rugs.shop/info/.