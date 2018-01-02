Morpholio Board includes Daltile in top products 2018

New York, N.Y.—Morpholio Board, an interior design app, has named Daltile’s Black River Pebble Mosaic as one of the top products for 2018. Black River Pebble Mosaic, a natural stone tile mosaic with a stone cut finish, was included in Morpholio’s “Top Residential Products that Stand Up and Stand Out” for 2018.

Morpholio explained that trends tracked among its growing community of professional and non-professional interior designers, user data, influencer insights and Morpholio’s own curatorial team were all factors in naming the distinguished winners of the 2018 Products of The Year designation.

With products and styles for every budget, Daltile delivers the broadest array of tile with unmatched availability, helping customers bring any design imaginable to life.

For more information, visit daltile.com.