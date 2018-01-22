Novalis introduces NovaShield at Surfaces 2018

Toronto, Canada—Novalis Innovative Flooring is introducing its new patent-pending NovaShield enhanced protective coating at Surfaces 2018 (booth 629) as part of its Serenbe collection launch.

“In the competitive race to create a more enhanced protective coating for LVT, we took our time to get it right,” said Jim Kups, technical manager for Novalis North America. “We believe that with NovaShield, we’ve done just that.”

NovaShield has an enhanced anti-microbial agent, is fade-resistant and promises to be the most scuff- and scratch-resistant coating ever made. Novalis also said NovaShield is not brittle and will not warp under extreme heat.

For more information, call Julie Foster at 704.799.1111.