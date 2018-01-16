Back To Homepage

Novalis taps Ehrlich as VP of sales, marketing

January 16, 2018
Toronto, Canada—Novalis Innovative Flooring has tapped industry veteran Steve Ehrlich as vice president of sales and marketing for its North American operations.

Ehrlich most recently directed new business activity at Invista for the Stainmaster brand in the hard surfaces flooring category. Prior to his post at Invista, Ehrlich held executive positions with The Home Depot, where he was merchandiser for hard surfaces, and Hoboken Floors, where he was senior vice president of sales and marketing.

“We are extremely fortunate to find someone with Steve’s qualifications and industry knowledge to take our brand to the next level,” siad John Wu, president and CEO for Novalis Innovative Flooring. “He understands the LVT category and that expertise will be a real asset to our customers as we continue to grow our residential business.”

Visit Novalis Innovative Flooring at Surfaces 2018, booth# 629.

