Patcraft premiers Subtractive Layers

Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft has introduced its newest LVT collection, Subtractive Layers. Using foundational methods of art to explore new ground, the collection includes two styles, Remove and Withdraw. Available in 12 x 24-inch tiles and 20 colors, Subtractive Layers is a dryback product providing a unique and dynamic aesthetic across all markets.

The collection was designed by Kelly Stewart, Patcraft’s hard surface designer, who worked from her original acrylic paintings, inspired by artists Harry Morgan and Pierre Soulages, creating an authentic process for this collection’s design. For the paintings, Stewart used a broken comb to achieve a linear texture that became an integral part of the Remove and Withdraw style designs. Both tiles in the collection were made by manipulating scans of Stewart’s original paintings and layering them over one another. The final tiles showcase both simpler and more complex designs that stand alone or can be coordinated together.

Subtractive Layers was the winner of a Best of NeoCon 2017 Silver Award. It is designed to withstand physical demands and features a 20 mil wear layer to enhance durability and performance in high demand environments. The collection also supports human performance with the roller mobility of hard surface, ease of installation and maintenance, and clean, modern aesthetics to improve the overall occupant experience.