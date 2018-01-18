Phenix becomes approved vendor for Abbey Carpet & Floor

Dalton, Ga.—Phenix Flooring has joined Abbey Carpet & Floor and Floors To Go as an approved vendor. Phenix Flooring products, including carpet and hard surface offerings, will now be available through Abbey Carpet & Floor and Floors To Go’s network of retailers in the United States and Canada.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our company to join Abbey and Floors To Go and open additional channels to get our products in showrooms across the country,” said Chris Johnson, SVP of sales for Phenix Flooring. “They are leaders in the retail flooring space and have a history of providing their retail partners and ultimately, the end customer, with the highest quality service and the industry’s best product selection.”

Consumers can expect to see Phenix Flooring products in participating retail stores this spring.