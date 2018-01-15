Premier Building Solutions launches TerraMax product line

Massillon, Ohio—Premier Building Solutions has introduced TerraMax, a new eco-friendly family of flooring products.

Through extensive research and development, TerraMax aims to set the standard for quality and performance. The TerraMax family of products come in a wide variety of strengths and chemical components for each type of flooring application.

These applications include: solid wood planks, stone inlays, stone and ceramic, vinyl, vinyl plank, acrylic planking, bamboo wood, carpet, ceramic tile, cove base/trim, engineered hardwood, linoleum, plywood, rubber and more.

As an eco-friendly family of flooring products, TerraMax bears the Greenguard Gold certification. “Premier’s commitment not only to superior products and services but also to the health of the environment has been part of our company since the beginning,” said Derek Miller, president, Premier Building Solutions. “The Greenguard Gold certification shows that TerraMax is no exception to this.”

The TerraMax eco-friendly family of flooring products will be available to distributors nationwide in January 2018.