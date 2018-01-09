Roppe publishes first Health Product Declaration

Fostoria, Ohio—Roppe recently published its first Health Product Declaration (HPD) for its Envire rubber sheet and tile products.

“Publishing HPDs for Roppe products is an important and necessary step for us,” said Bart Rogers, RHC vice president of sales and marketing. “We understand these documents not only help our customers make more informed purchasing decisions, but they confirm our desire to be transparent as it relates to material health issues that are so important in the design world today and moving forward.”

Envire rubber sheet and tile is specifically formulated to be free of Red List chemicals, PVC, phthalates and halogens. Envire is also made in the U.S. and meets FloorScore, NSF332 Gold and CHPS criteria. The unique flecked design of tonal rubber chips helps hide dirt and debris between cleanings, while the versatile palette of 32 designer inspired hues aligns with Roppe’s other rubber tile and tread products and coordinates with FlashCove, Pinnacle & Pinnacle Plus wall base and accessories lines. All colors options are available at a single price point within each product category.