Scott Group Studio names new co-CEOs, chairman

Grand Rapids, Mich.—Scott Group Studio, a leading designer and manufacturer of custom, handmade luxury carpets, has named John Hart and Tim Hill as co-chief executive officers.

Hart has a 20-year record of driving growth and developing market leading luxury interiors brands. He joined Scott Group Studio in February 2017 as executive vice president of residential and commercial, prior to which he led each of Kohler Company’s Ann Sacks, Kallista, Baker and McGuire businesses in a variety of general management and group marketing executive roles.

Hill joined Scott Group in 1996 as head of finance and operations, has been a co-owner since 1997 and most recently served as chief operating officer. Under his leadership, Scott Group has developed into a global leader in custom carpets and the preferred provider to a variety of prestigious clients in the private aviation, luxury residential and contract commercial markets.

With the appointments of Hart and Hill, Michael Ruggeri, who has served as president and CEO of Scott Group Studio since 1990, will move to a new position as chairman of the board. Ruggeri began his career at Scott Group Studio in 1979 and eventually purchased the company in 1997 along with Hill and his brother, Rich Ruggeri.

“Having this CEO team with Tim Hill and John Hart will help us continue to build our momentum in both the A&D and aviation communities,” said Michael Ruggeri, chairman, Scott Group Studio. “Additionally, these changes signify our continuous commitment to be a luxury brand leader and an important resource for our audience. Tim has been instrumental to the growth of Scott Group, and since joining us, John has made an instant impact and demonstrated he can lead us to new heights.”