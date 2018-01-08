Shannon Specialty Floors unveils new visual floor designer

Milwaukee, Wis.—Shannon Specialty Floors has launched its new interactive online visual floor designer. Available on Shannon Specialty Floors’ website, the new design tool allows users to select from 12 commercial room scene options and integrate with any of the company’s 18 collections of commercial flooring solutions.

Visitors to the site can experiment with different color combinations and patterns of the company’s resilient sheet, luxury vinyl tile and plank, and PVC free products. Visitors can also choose to upload their own room scene to visualize the products in at no additional cost.

“Being able to actually see our product offerings in different spaces is an immaculate design tool,” said Jeff Collum, president, Shannon Specialty Floors. “We hope designers, architects and contractors alike enjoy the design tool as both professional research and personal enjoyment.”