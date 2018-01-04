Skehan & Associates adjusts management

Cape Coral, Fl.—Skehan & Associates, an independent sales representative agency, will undergo its first major change in management. Effective Jan. 1, David G. Skehan, president, will assume the new title of founder and CFO. With this change, Skehan will end his day-to-day operational control of the agency. In addition, John B. Chaney will assume the post of president.

Chaney joined S&A as the Midwest regional manager in June 2010. He is a 36-year veteran of the floor covering industry, having held positions in the retail sector including supervisor of installations, product buyer and store manager. He also served in the manufacturing and distribution sectors, most notably as district manager for Kentile in the Ohio and Indiana region, regional manager at Chicago-based Johnsonite, district manager for IVC US in the Midwest region, sales manager at Irvin Kahn Co. in Indiana and Kentucky and vice president of field sales at CDC Distributors in Cincinnati, Ohio.