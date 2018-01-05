Stanton sets standards for style, performance, luxury across all brands

Syosset, N.Y.—Stanton Carpet is gearing up to highlight its new styles at Surfaces 2018, booth 6047. These innovative products aim to set standards for style, durability, performance and luxury across all four of its brands.

Following are some of the manufacturer’s newest products.

Stanton:

The manufacturer’s newly built B2B site, Stantonb2b.com, allows its customers to easily place, reserve and track orders around the clock from your phone, tablet or computer. The site is complete with revolutionary functionality including a Create-A-Rug feature that allows image friendly automation of the rug fabrication ordering process. This feature enables users to quickly choose the style, color, binding, finishing and size for an instant quote. In addition, the B2B site offers the ability to view invoices, search for products and promotional items, check real-time stock, place orders, pay online, etc.

Crescent:

Lanark is a wool and tencel blend enhanced by chunky, cable cut yarns in cut pile. The tencel adds refinement and an air of distinction and elegance with the added luster of the tencel fiber to the wool.

Morris is a wire wilton-wool blend in a wood grain look design. This style features varied levels of high/low loop structure that add a textured, cutting edge stylized look.

Rosecore:

Nexus tweed is 100% nylon type 6,6 and offers a herringbone design re-imagined. Usually saved for classic woolens, the manufacturer has reinvented the look in gleaming, polished nylon using a neutral color palette.

Nexus squared is 100% hand-loomed nylon type 6,6 with an oversized and weighty, cut and loop design. The large cut pile windowpane square design is emphasized with cut pile defining the square, and a low, distinctive tight loop pile in the background. Rich solid colors ground the look with a new Macaw blue that steals the spotlight.

Antrim:

Archipelago is 100% wool in a hand loomed linear flatweave design. Its random linear striations are unpredictable and provincial. In basic mid-tone on tone colors, we have added coastal shades of pink, slate and citron for a modern and contemporary look.

Enlighten is a polysilk and cotton blend all loop corded hand loomed design. Space dye yarn in beautiful tone on tone shades is enhanced by a high interlocking ribbed and corded loop. Highly stylized and dramatic texture is created by the changing of yarn types creating an engaging and dynamic look.

Hibernia: