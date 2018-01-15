Back To Homepage

T&L Distributing partners with Tarkett

January 15, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Houston—T&L Distributing has entered a distribution partnership with Tarkett. Through this collaboration, T&L Distributing will immediately begin offering Tarkett’s resilient residential and commercial products, including Tarkett’s Johnsonite brand, to its customers throughout its distribution footprint, including Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and parts of Tennessee.

T&L Distributing will carry Tarkett’s residential sheet, laminate and LVT flooring, as well as adhesives. Commercial Tarkett products will include Johnsonite resilient flooring, including rubber, linoleum, vinyl flooring and composition tile, and Johnsonite finishing borders, wall base, stairwell accessories and adhesives. Many of these products carry a variety of certifications, including Cradle to Cradle, Floor Score, as well as asthma and allergy friendly.

“This partnership allows us to provide our customers a full range of Tarkett flooring,” said Bob Eady, president of T&L Distributing. “We will be able to provide environmentally friendly products that are produced by Tarkett in a responsible way and feature high design. Our customers want highly designed flooring that performs over time, so we’re thrilled to offer Tarkett’s resilient lines. We’re looking forward to a successful and long-term partnership.”

Tags
distributionflooringFloorsresilientT&L DistributingTarkett
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

USG expands tile, flooring salesforce

Chicago—USG Corp.’s Tile and Flooring Solutions group is reorganizing and expanding its team to better support its customers and its expanding portfolio of innovative products and solutions. Steve Bjorklund was

Read More

Creating Your Space introduces new features

San Rafael, Calif.—Creating Your Space is introducing a host of innovations for 2018. These introductions include programmatic advertising, YouTube advertising, a “More Like This” feature as well as an e-commerce

Read More

T&L Distributing partners with Tarkett

Houston—T&L Distributing has entered a distribution partnership with Tarkett. Through this collaboration, T&L Distributing will immediately begin offering Tarkett’s resilient residential and commercial products, including Tarkett’s Johnsonite brand, to its

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.