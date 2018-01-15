T&L Distributing partners with Tarkett

Houston—T&L Distributing has entered a distribution partnership with Tarkett. Through this collaboration, T&L Distributing will immediately begin offering Tarkett’s resilient residential and commercial products, including Tarkett’s Johnsonite brand, to its customers throughout its distribution footprint, including Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and parts of Tennessee.

T&L Distributing will carry Tarkett’s residential sheet, laminate and LVT flooring, as well as adhesives. Commercial Tarkett products will include Johnsonite resilient flooring, including rubber, linoleum, vinyl flooring and composition tile, and Johnsonite finishing borders, wall base, stairwell accessories and adhesives. Many of these products carry a variety of certifications, including Cradle to Cradle, Floor Score, as well as asthma and allergy friendly.

“This partnership allows us to provide our customers a full range of Tarkett flooring,” said Bob Eady, president of T&L Distributing. “We will be able to provide environmentally friendly products that are produced by Tarkett in a responsible way and feature high design. Our customers want highly designed flooring that performs over time, so we’re thrilled to offer Tarkett’s resilient lines. We’re looking forward to a successful and long-term partnership.”