USG expands tile, flooring salesforce

Chicago—USG Corp.’s Tile and Flooring Solutions group is reorganizing and expanding its team to better support its customers and its expanding portfolio of innovative products and solutions. Steve Bjorklund was appointed general manager, USG Tile and Flooring Solutions; Phil Ciesiulka, director, sales; and, Scott Crandall, director, national account sales and product management.

The group is adding considerable field sales support to give contractors and distributors easier access to products and training. These positions include distributor sales representatives, waterproofing technical sales representatives, and performance flooring technical sales representatives across North America.

For more information, visit usg.com.