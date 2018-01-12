Välinge obtains more granted patents, extends portfolio

Viken, Sweden—Välinge has further broadened the possibility to offer its licensees full protection for all relevant patents related to bevels and embossing through a non-assertion agreement with Unilin. This offer also includes locking systems, waxed profiles, beveled edges in various embodiments as well as embossing technology including EIR and matt/gloss technologies.

“This non-assertion agreement with Unilin and the extended patent protection it offers does not only eliminate market uncertainties, but also provides our licensees with an increased freedom to offer surface technologies such as deep embossing and EIR, as well as bevel technologies and waxed locking systems among others to create additional unique selling points to their products,” said Per Nygren, EVP, Välinge Innovation.

Moreover, Unilin has also been granted the right to grant non-assertion undertakings to certain Välinge locking and bevel technologies, such as decorative and beveled edges.

Välinge obtained 350 new granted patents in 2017. More than 200 of those patents are related to floor locking technologies such as 2G and 5G fold down locking systems for wood, laminate, powder-based flooring and resilient flooring categories such as LVT, WPC and SPC.