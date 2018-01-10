Back To Homepage

Voting now open for Award of Excellence contest

January 10, 2018
Hicksville, N.Y.—Voting for FCNews’ Award of Excellence contest is now open. Now in its 22nd year, the Award of Excellence has become the premier manufacturer recognition program in the floor covering industry. Why? Because they are voted on by customers whose only motivation is to recognize those who perform flawlessly in every aspect of their business.

Cosponsored by the Informa, the owners of The International Surface Event, the Award of Excellence is a way for manufacturers’ customers to honor the companies they feel consistently provide the best design, service, value, performance, quality, professionalism of sales force, management responsiveness, customer service, handling of claims, B2B and ease of doing business. In other words, which manufacturers they believe best help them in running successful, profitable business operations.

“The manufacturers covet these awards,” said Steven Feldman, publisher and editorial director of FCNews. “So much so that last year some actually campaigned and developed strong ground games. We encourage all dealers to vote because the more ballots cast, the more significant these awards become. And that makes all manufacturers strive to improve the value they provide.”

Voting is open through March 30, 2018.

