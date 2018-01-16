WFCA, ESR Commercial become partners

Dalton, Ga.—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has developed a new business partnership with ESR Commercial, the country’s largest trade association real estate broker.

With more than 35 years of experience, ESR offers a multitude of real estate services for clients of all sizes whether opening their first location, expanding or relocating. ESR services include identifying, researching and analyzing potential sites for expansion or new locations, negotiating lease and purchase terms, and guiding clients through the spectrum of issues and concerns in the acquisition process. Access to ESR’s business portfolio of services will be available to WFCA members free of charge.

“As part of our mission to ensure the success of our retail members, WFCA is committed to providing our members with the tools they need to thrive and succeed,” said Freida Staten, vice president, marketing and communications, WFCA. “ESR is at the top of its game, equipped with the expertise and business tools our members can tap into at any time to ensure they are making sound business decisions for their companies.”

Staten went on to explain that growth and expansion are critical components of every business and the new partnership with ESR would enable WFCA to equip its constituents with tools integral to their ongoing success.

For more information contact Garrett Aries at 818.519.5040 or garrett.aries@esrcommercialrealty.com.