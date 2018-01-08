WFCA, MBS launch MagneBuild

Dalton—World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has announced the launch of MagneBuild by Magnetic Building Solutions (MBS), an LLC partially owned by the WFCA. MagneBuild is a revolutionary new underlayment system utilizing magnetic technology as the foundation for all types of floors. It will make its debut at TISE 2018.

The new MBS technology works across all flooring categories from carpet to hardwood to stone. To install flooring with this product, MagneBuild simply needs to be “rolled out” over any smooth, clean and dry subfloor. It alleviates many installation issues, eliminating the need to bond flooring. It can also be used at any stage in the construction process.

“The ground breaking ‘roll and go’ attributes of MagneBuild are made possible by the combination of two proprietary layers,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO, WFCA. “The magnetic base layer is applied to the subfloor, then topped with the receptive layer consisting of the actual flooring.” That surface layer—carpet, stone, or tile—adheres to the magnetic base by virtue of the proprietary MBS technology.

The magnetic subfloor also acts as a sound barrier, and even offers crack isolation protection for ceramic floors. Once the subfloor is installed end-users can easily change from an LVT to a ceramic tile to a carpet tile and back again effortlessly with no floor prep time.

Aside from the ease of use, interchangeability and aesthetic flexibility associated with the MagneBuild system, the new product provides quantified savings. “This key selling feature translates to less down-time for contractors, builders and other businesses,” Humphrey said. He explained MBS products are ideally suited for commercial settings where timing is a critical factor.

The new MBS technology utilizes recycled materials and is entirely environmentally friendly, with no VOC emissions at any stage of the process. End users can even easily roll-up and take their flooring with them if they chose when they move.

For more information, visit magneticbuildingsolutions.com.