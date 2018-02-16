Back To Homepage

American OEM obtains renewed status of CARB ULEF exemption

February 16, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Burns, Tenn.—American OEM has obtained renewed status of its CARB ULEF exemption on engineered wood flooring products. This renewal was granted after a perfect record of passing indoor air quality tests for formaldehyde emissions, and it was also extended to include product with HDF core materials, which the company will manufacturing beginning in the second quarter of 2018. This exemption grants American OEM the ability to reduce submittal samples for VOC testing, and establishes the company’s products as ultra-low risk for off gassing.

“The health and safety of our consumers is of upmost concern to us,” said Don Finkell, American OEM founder and CEO. “We will continue quarterly tests for VOCs to ensure we remain compliant with all regulations, even though it is no longer required.”

This type of continuous quality assurance provides customers with peace of mind—something that, according to Finkell, many lost after the “60 Minutes” special exposed unsafe levels of formaldehyde in wood-based products sold in a major retail chain.

HPVA laboratories is a third-party laboratory that has been testing and certifying North American manufacturers of engineered wood products for more than 50 years. The lab is currently a California- approved, third-party certifier (CARB TPC-8).

In addition to CARB exempt status, American OEM has also achieved Indoor Advantage Gold certification for ultra-low emitting materials, verifying that all hardwood produced in the company’s Tennessee facility contributes to healthy indoor air quality for customers of American OEM private-label products, as well as all products sold under the company’s new Hearthwood brand.

Tags
American OEMHearthwood
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Armstrong Flooring recognizes another Elite Retailer

Lancaster, Pa.—Floortrends, a family owned business that began in 1967 as Kawartha Karpet & Tile, is Armstrong Flooring’s newest Canadian Elite Retailer. It is the first Elite location for the

Read More

Armstrong Flooring announces price increases

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring will initiate a 3% to 6% price increase on select residential and commercial sheet and vinyl composition tile products in the United States and, due to continued exchange rate

Read More

American OEM obtains renewed status of CARB ULEF exemption

Burns, Tenn.—American OEM has obtained renewed status of its CARB ULEF exemption on engineered wood flooring products. This renewal was granted after a perfect record of passing indoor air quality

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.