Back To Homepage

Aquafil signs agreement with Invista

February 05, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Arco, Trentino, Italy—Aquafil has signed an agreement with Invista, one of the world’s largest integrated producers of chemical intermediates, polymers and fibers, to acquire certain tangible and intangible assets related to Invista’s nylon 6 business activity in Asia Pacific. Closing is expected March 29.

The acquired assets concern Invista’s business of polyamide 6 BCF fiber in Asia Pacific with a turnover of about $50 million and, after business integration, with an expected margin in line with Aquafil Group’s consolidated EBITDA margin. The total appreciation of the deal is not relevant for the group and will be financed by its internal resources.

“This is a milestone for the further development of Aquafil in the Asia Pacific region,” said Giulio Bonazzi, president and CEO of the Group. “This deal will accelerate Aquafil’s investment program in the area of Asia Pacific that remains the region with highest potential in terms of demand growth for synthetic fibers.”

The transaction does not include Invista’s other businesses in Asia, such as its nylon 6,6, polyester, polyols and licensing businesses and related brands.

Tags
agreementAquafilcarpetflooringFloorsInvistatechnology
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Armstrong, Bondi to part ways

Lancaster, Pa.—Joe Bondi has announced his resignation from his position as senior vice president and chief product officer at Armstrong, effective Feb. 1. However, he will continue working with Armstrong

Read More

HPS Schönox reveals Worst Subfloor Contest winners

Las Vegas—The winners of the HPS Schönox Worst Subfloor Contest were announced during a ceremony at the International Surfaces Event in Las Vegas. The company’s annual contest seeks to answer

Read More

Quemere Designs implements KCS’ K8

Cary, N.C.—Quemere Designs, a manufacturer creating premium handmade tiles for the luxury markets around the globe, has successfully implemented K8, according to Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS). Quemere deployed K8 to

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.