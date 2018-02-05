Back To Homepage

Armstrong, Bondi to part ways

February 05, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Lancaster, Pa.—Joe Bondi has announced his resignation from his position as senior vice president and chief product officer at Armstrong, effective Feb. 1. However, he will continue working with Armstrong Flooring through May 31, 2018, as he focuses on executing this strategic transition and other projects.

“Joe has provided valuable leadership as we established Armstrong Flooring as an independent company,” said Don Maier, president and CEO, Armstrong  Flooring. “He has been instrumental in developing initiatives to strengthen our brand, our commitment to innovation and our customer focus. We look forward to his continued insights during this transition.”

Bondi joined Armstrong in 2014, serving as the company’s vice president and general manager. Nearly two years later he was elevated to the position of senior vice president before taking on his current role in 2017. In the spring last year, Armstrong Flooring announced plans to unite its commercial and residential business operations. The move entailed the integration of the company’s residential and commercial sales, marketing and product management teams, and it resulted in the combination of the company’s resilient and wood manufacturing operations. During this integration, Bondi was responsible for R&D, design, resilient and wood product management, marketing, customer service and pricing, among other tasks.

Tags
ArmstrongJoe Bondiresigns
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Quick-Step honors Torlys with ‘Step Forward’ Partner Award

Calhoun, Ga.—Quick·Step recently named Torlys as winner of its “Step Forward” Partner Award at The International Surface Event. Torlys is Quick-Step’s exclusive distributor in Canada. “Our distribution partners are critical

Read More

Armstrong, Bondi to part ways

Lancaster, Pa.—Joe Bondi has announced his resignation from his position as senior vice president and chief product officer at Armstrong, effective Feb. 1. However, he will continue working with Armstrong

Read More

HPS Schönox reveals Worst Subfloor Contest winners

Las Vegas—The winners of the HPS Schönox Worst Subfloor Contest were announced during a ceremony at the International Surfaces Event in Las Vegas. The company’s annual contest seeks to answer

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.