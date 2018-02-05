Armstrong, Bondi to part ways

Lancaster, Pa.—Joe Bondi has announced his resignation from his position as senior vice president and chief product officer at Armstrong, effective Feb. 1. However, he will continue working with Armstrong Flooring through May 31, 2018, as he focuses on executing this strategic transition and other projects.

“Joe has provided valuable leadership as we established Armstrong Flooring as an independent company,” said Don Maier, president and CEO, Armstrong Flooring. “He has been instrumental in developing initiatives to strengthen our brand, our commitment to innovation and our customer focus. We look forward to his continued insights during this transition.”

Bondi joined Armstrong in 2014, serving as the company’s vice president and general manager. Nearly two years later he was elevated to the position of senior vice president before taking on his current role in 2017. In the spring last year, Armstrong Flooring announced plans to unite its commercial and residential business operations. The move entailed the integration of the company’s residential and commercial sales, marketing and product management teams, and it resulted in the combination of the company’s resilient and wood manufacturing operations. During this integration, Bondi was responsible for R&D, design, resilient and wood product management, marketing, customer service and pricing, among other tasks.