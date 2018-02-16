Armstrong Flooring announces price increases

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring will initiate a 3% to 6% price increase on select residential and commercial sheet and vinyl composition tile products in the United States and, due to continued exchange rate pressures, a 5% increase will be implemented across all product categories in Canada. The increase will apply to orders shipping from April 2018.

“Over the past several months, we have experienced significant increases in raw materials, energy, transportation and operating costs,” said Brent Flaharty, SVP N.A. sales. “Key raw materials, such as PVC, plasticizer, limestone, TiO2 and packaging have not only increased, but we also expect continuing upward cost pressure throughout 2018. Rising natural gas and electricity prices are increasing our manufacturing facility operating costs, and fuel and transportation rates are rising impacting our delivered cost. In spite of every effort, we can no longer fully absorb the extent of these increases.”