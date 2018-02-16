Back To Homepage

Armstrong Flooring recognizes another Elite Retailer

February 16, 2018
Lancaster, Pa.—Floortrends, a family owned business that began in 1967 as Kawartha Karpet & Tile, is Armstrong Flooring’s newest Canadian Elite Retailer. It is the first Elite location for the Ontario retailer.

There are five Floortrends stores serving South Eastern Ontario. Its locations in Cobourg, Belleville, Bowmanville, Lindsay and Peterborough have helped people and businesses from Kingston to Bancroft and Pickering to Haliburton.

“Our dedicated staff has built our reputation by providing customers with quality flooring, fair prices and excellent service for over 50 years,” said Jessica Arscott, vice president. “But don’t let our age fool you—as our name suggests, we’re on top of the latest trends in flooring products, installation and design, offering a vast selection to match any style and budget. We install everything we sell so our customers can be assured that the flooring they purchase will look as beautiful in their home as it did in our showroom.”

Its new Peterborough, Ontario location is the largest retail flooring showroom in Southern Ontario and the company is celebrating the grand opening this year. “We have a large selection of Armstrong Flooring products in our showrooms and have worked with these products for years so there is a confidence with the quality of products, as well as the support we receive from our sales reps and the company if we ever have a question or issue with an installation,” Arscott said.

Floortrends also is a member of the National Floorcovering Alliance, a leading group of flooring dealers representing some of the largest and finest in North America. Membership in the NFA allows them to provide customers with access to favorable pricing.

