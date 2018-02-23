Back To Homepage

Armstrong Flooring recognizes excellence in distribution

February 23, 2018
Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring honored the recipients of the 2017 Thomas Armstrong Awards at Surfaces last month. The awards honor distributors that exemplify integrity, a resilience of spirit and deep dedication to customers.

“Our founder, Thomas Armstrong, set forth to ‘Let the Buyer Have Faith,’ standing behind products to give each customer confidence in their purchase,” said CEO Don Maier. “This way of doing business set us apart then, and it sets us apart now, along with our ability to collaborate and innovate for the people we are here to serve–distributors, retailers and consumers.”

Following are the winners:

  • Distributor of the year: Belknap White Group
  • Commercial distributor of the year: FlorStar Sales
  • Wood distributor of the year: Derr Flooring
  • Residential resilient: Belknap White Group
  • LVT distributor of the year: Belknap White Group
  • VCT distributor of the year: FlorStar Sales
