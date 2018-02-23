Armstrong Flooring recognizes excellence in distribution

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring honored the recipients of the 2017 Thomas Armstrong Awards at Surfaces last month. The awards honor distributors that exemplify integrity, a resilience of spirit and deep dedication to customers.

“Our founder, Thomas Armstrong, set forth to ‘Let the Buyer Have Faith,’ standing behind products to give each customer confidence in their purchase,” said CEO Don Maier. “This way of doing business set us apart then, and it sets us apart now, along with our ability to collaborate and innovate for the people we are here to serve–distributors, retailers and consumers.”

Following are the winners: