Armstrong sets diamond standard in solid hardwood

February 13, 2018
Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring is extending its exclusive Diamond 10 technology to a new solid hardwood collection, Appalachian Ridge, which takes the warmth of wood to new heights with on-trend looks, rich colors and lush textures. With Diamond 10 technology, Armstrong Flooring is able to deliver a solid hardwood that is more versatile and durable for homeowners with busy lifestyles.

Appalachian Ridge transcends the typical. Scraped and brushed artisan effects are harmonized with gentle sanding to create a refined, tactile canvas, brought to life with carefully selected stains and color washes. This fusion of soft focus texture and unparalleled, multi-tonal colors creates a designer floor with subtlety and sophistication.

“Our research consistently shows solid hardwood is the most coveted flooring choice by consumers for its timeless beauty and the considerable value it adds to a home,” said Michael Bell, vice president – wood. “But, a factor preventing some from purchasing is concern over scratches and maintaining that beauty over time. When investing in hardwood, consumers seek peace of mind that their floor will look beautiful for the long term. For many consumers, scratch is a top factor when considering the durability of the floor.”

Both Appalachian Ridge and Paragon are made from 100% solid Appalachian hardwood with patent-pending Diamond 10 technology. Unlike many protectants that can leave a cloudy finish, Diamond 10 technology provides clear scratch protection allowing the natural allure and beauty of the wood to shine through. It forms a hard traffic-and-wear-resistant barrier on the surface that also protects the wood from soils and stains.

For information, visit armstrongflooring.com.

