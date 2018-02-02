Back To Homepage

Aspecta by Metroflor launches revamped website

February 02, 2018
Norwalk, Conn.—Metroflor launched a new, improved website for its Aspecta range of commercial LVT flooring during Domotex Hannover. New graphics, a revitalized look and feel, and improved navigation were developed to appeal to the architect/designer and contract audience. The global brand’s website is available in six languages: English (UK and USA), German, Italian, French, Spanish and Dutch.

“The Aspecta website was ready for an aesthetic update and more streamlined navigation,” said Gary Keeble, Metroflor’s director of marketing. “A key objective in phase one development of the new site was to minimize the number of clicks to get to the desired products and technical information. Products can be easily located using the improved search tool, and we’ve added thumbnails to the product menus to easily browse the product line. All technical documents have been added to the product pages for easy access with the option to download in a single click. These enhancements will vastly improve the user experience.”

Additional improvements and updates include:

  • The complete line of the new Aspecta One Ornamental collection
  • Enhanced product filtering to drill down to collections, segments or various product specifications
  • Suggested similar products on each product page
  • Online requests for Metroflor’s two CEU courses—Biophilic Design and Resilient Flooring, and Sustainable Attributes of LVT
  • A thorough sustainability section spotlighting the many product transparency standards and declarations achieved for the entire Aspecta range, available for download

The second phase of the redesign is underway and will feature expanded functionality including, the capability for users to set up profiles and project folders, a quick view option for products a new blog called Aspectives, enhanced case studies and project profiles, and an enhanced newsroom/press archive—to name a few.

“Ultimately we intend to create a destination website for the A&D community that caters to their needs and respects their time,” Keeble said. “What we have begun will continue and evolve with new functionality that transforms aspectaflooring.com into a useful which not only improves the web experience, but ultimately the overall customer experience. This is just the first step in the journey.”

 

AspectaMetroflor Corp.website
