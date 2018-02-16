Aspecta by Metroflor to sponsor keynote at NeoCon

Norwalk, Conn.—For the second consecutive year, Aspecta by Metroflor will sponsor one of the keynote presentations at NeoCon, the world’s leading platform and annual event for the commercial design industry, June 11-13, at The Mart in Chicago. Among the banner lineup of programming from some of the preeminent, influential names in design and beyond, Aspecta will sponsor the keynote presentation on opening day featuring Art Gensler, founder of Gensler.

Registration is now open for the Aspecta-sponsored presentation, “Unanticipated Opportunities: A Conversation between Art Gensler and Cheryl Durst, IIDA executive vice president and CEO,” which will take place June 11 at 8 a.m., in the NeoCon Theater, 19th floor, The Mart. Metroflor’s director of design Robert Langstaff will introduce the keynote presentation with opening remarks.

“Aspecta by Metroflor is honored to be introducing one of the most important trailblazers in the A & D community,” Langstaff said. “The conversation about risk-taking and seizing opportunities is very synergistic with our company’s culture. We constantly seek new ways to develop innovative products and design possibilities to keep competitive and stay fresh in this challenging, yet exhilarating, marketplace.”

To register, visit neocon.martreg.com