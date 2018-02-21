Back To Homepage

Braxton-Bragg names new product manager

February 21, 2018
Knoxville, Tenn.—Braxton-Bragg has re-hired former employee Matt Maples as product manager. Maples was formerly in the Braxton-Bragg sales department from November 1997 to May 2014. He brings more than 20 years of stone industry experience to this position.

Maples is responsible for new product testing and acquisition, managing product inventory and life cycle, and working closely with marketing to share the product offering with customers.

“Braxton-Bragg is expanding our product offerings to better serve customers in the stone fabrication, concrete polishing and janitorial industries by strategically partnering with vendors/manufacturers,” said Maples. “We are offering the highest quality products with the best value. I am excited to be back with Braxton-Bragg to see where the future of the industry goes, and how we can expand our foothold as a key supplier.”

