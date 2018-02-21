Back To Homepage

Bruce Hardwood, Derr Flooring celebrate a 100-year partnership

February 21, 2018
Lancaster, Pa.—For 100 years, Derr Flooring and Armstrong Flooring have partnered to bring quality, innovative Bruce hardwood products to retailers in New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

“We take great pride in being Armstrong Flooring’s longest tenured wood distributor,” said Chester Derr Jr., Derr. “With new and exciting products being introduced this year, we are confident that Bruce Hardwood Floors will remain a dominant brand for years to come.”

As a large U.S. manufacturer of hardwood floors, Armstrong Flooring is able to provide a broad array of products that appeal to consumers’ tastes, décors and budgets under the Bruce brand. Most of these offerings are immediately available from Derr’s vast inventory, thereby assuring the retailer that their choice can arrive at their store or jobsite within a few days.

“This partnership has withstood the test of time and flourished thanks to Derr’s thoughtful leadership and a willingness to adapt in an ever-changing marketplace,” said Vincent Calabrese, sales manager for Armstrong Flooring. “I have been working with the Derr organization for 15 years and know them to be true professionals who work with integrity and value their customers.”

