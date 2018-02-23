BWG to market, sell Graf Platinum Prefinished Hardwood collection.

Mansfield, Mass.—The Belknap White Group (BWG) will be marketing and selling the comprehensive Graf Platinum Prefinished Hardwood collection. BWG will showcase the product line throughout all six New England states, New York and New Jersey.

“We are excited about the opportunity to build our relationship with Graf Brothers Flooring and Lumber,” said Sean Connolly, regional vice president, sales, BWG. “Graf offers us quality products that fit some specific needs for style, design and value. Graf produces exceptional quality hardwood, specializing in rift and quartered product.”

Graf’s prefinished line is available in 12 colors of rift and quartered white oak with a 5/8-inch engineered construction and a 4mm wear layer. The plywood-like construction of this engineered floor gives it dimensional stability, making it a great choice for geographical areas that may be humid or experience significant climate swings. The flooring is UV Cured, making the finish more durable and scratch resistant. This UV curing process allows Graf to apply six coatings of finish in an efficient time frame to allow the wood to dry to its hardest degree before installation.