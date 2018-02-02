Cali Bamboo launches Cali Marketplace, new area rug collection

San Diego—Cali Bamboo has launched Cali Marketplace, an online store for building products and décor accessories for the sustainably designed home. The platform offers an easy, buy-now shopping experience for eco-friendly goods like rolled bamboo fencing, bamboo plywood, bamboo poles, and flooring underlayment and care kits.

Cali Marketplace includes the debut of Tapestri—an all-new line of sustainable area rugs made of renewable fibers and recycled textiles. Tapestri rugs are designed to be comfortable, unique and complementary of all décor styles. All woven rugs are GoodWeave certified and manufactured under ethical labor practices in support of traditional skilled artisans. The collections offer a variety of shapes and sizes to fit every type of space and budget. As part of the Cali Marketplace launch, Tapestri rugs will kick off with free shipping anywhere in the continental U.S.

All rugs are named for the many company dogs at Cali Bamboo and feature the following styles made of environmentally-friendly materials: bamboo, jute, braided round, recycled cotton and mixed material.