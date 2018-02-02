Carpet One Floor & Home awarded Prestigious Best of Houzz 2018

Manchester, N.H.–For the third year in a row, Carpet One Floor & Home’s virtual Houzz profile has won “Best of Design” on Houzz, the world’s leading online community for home remodeling and design. Awarded annually to the industry professionals behind the most popular photos on Houzz, the Best of Houzz honorees are recognized in three categories: design, customer service and photography.

“Houzz is a great resource for our stores and our customers to find inspiration and work together to create beautiful spaces,” said Terri Daniels, vice president of PR, social media & communications at Carpet One Floor & Home. “We’re honored to be recognized for providing inspiring content to Houzz users.”

Design award winners’ work was the most popular, by far, among regular Houzz users. Over the past several years, Carpet One Floor & Home’s photos have been consistently viewed, saved, shared, and included in conversations on Houzz.

Best of Houzz badges currently appear on Carpet One Floor & Home’s national profile as a sign of its ongoing commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify the most popular and top-rated professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

For more information, visit: houzz.com/pro/carpetone.